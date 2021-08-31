Video – Juventus bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo

In the summer of 2018, Juventus shocked the world by landing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. Three years, 101 goals and five trophies later, the legend has left Turin, completing a sensational return to Manchester United.

The club’s official YouTube channel paid homage for the Portuguese with a compilation video showing his best moments in the famous black and white jersey.

From the trophies that he lifted to some of his memorable goals – including the unforgettable mid-air header against Sampdoria, the superstar surely left his own mark on the Bianconeri’s history.