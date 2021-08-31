ronaldo
Club News

Video – Juventus bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo

August 31, 2021 - 4:30 pm

In the summer of 2018, Juventus shocked the world by landing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. Three years, 101 goals and five trophies later, the legend has left Turin, completing a sensational return to Manchester United.

The club’s official YouTube channel paid homage for the Portuguese with a compilation video showing his best moments in the famous black and white jersey.

From the trophies that he lifted to some of his memorable goals – including the unforgettable mid-air header against Sampdoria, the superstar surely left his own mark on the Bianconeri’s history.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus announce Mohamed Ihattaren signing on a four-year deal

August 31, 2021
Pellegrini

Young Juventus fullback could remain at Allegri’s disposal despite exit rumors

August 31, 2021

Sampdoria set to loan in new Juventus youngster despite Serie B competition

August 31, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.