Video – Juventus bids Juan Cuadrado farewell with compilation montage

July 2, 2023 - 2:30 pm

After eight memorable years in Turin, Juventus and Juan Cuadrado have parted ways following the expiry of the latter’s contract.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account bid the Colombian star farewell in a compilation video of some of his most enjoyable moments at the club.

The montage features some fascinating dribbling skills, enchanting dancing moves and of course some unforgettable goals. This includes his striker against Bayern Munich in 2016 and his breathtaking scorcher versus Atletico Madrid.

