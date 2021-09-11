morata
Videos

Video: Juventus break the deadlock with Napoli thanks to Alvaro Morata

September 11, 2021 - 5:21 pm

Juventus have taken the early lead in Naples thanks to Alvaro Morata‘s opener, to leave Napoli trailing.

The Old Lady had not started the match brightly, enduring an onslaught from the Azzurri in the opening moments, but the Spanish striker made no mistake in putting his chance to bed, dispossessing the defender before beating the keeper alone.

That effort will surely have shocked the home side who had started so brightly, and may now be weary of attempting to attack so aggressively.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Take a bow Morata.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

napoli v juventus

Confirmed Juventus team for tough Napoli clash in Serie A

September 11, 2021

Allegri wants to maintain young Argentine talent

September 11, 2021
kean

Video – Every Moise Kean Goal for Juventus so far

September 11, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.