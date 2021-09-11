Video: Juventus break the deadlock with Napoli thanks to Alvaro Morata

Juventus have taken the early lead in Naples thanks to Alvaro Morata‘s opener, to leave Napoli trailing.

The Old Lady had not started the match brightly, enduring an onslaught from the Azzurri in the opening moments, but the Spanish striker made no mistake in putting his chance to bed, dispossessing the defender before beating the keeper alone.

That effort will surely have shocked the home side who had started so brightly, and may now be weary of attempting to attack so aggressively.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Take a bow Morata.

Patrick