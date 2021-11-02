dybala
Video: Juventus can count themselves lucky as referee gifts them the lead

November 2, 2021 - 9:21 pm

Paulo Dybala needed two efforts from the penalty spot to give Juventus the lead over Zenit for the second time.

The Argentine forward scored the opening goal of the match, pouncing on the bouncing ball to fire into the top corner, and he is once again the hero for our other goal.

He will have to count himself a little fortunate however, as he missed the goal with his initial effort, only for the goalkeeper to gift him the opportunity to retake it with two of the Russian side’s players just crossing into the box.

The law will definitely be on our side, but you can’t help but feel like Dybala was unaffected by the players entering the box, but I’m not to complain…

