Video: Juventus celebrate after Roma denied goal before missing penalty

October 17, 2021 - 8:49 pm

Juventus will be laughing away to themselves after Roma were denied the chance to go level before the break.

The Giallorossi struck the net just before half-time, but the strike came after the referee had already blown the whistle to give them a penalty.

Veretout then stepped up to try and level from the spot, only for Wojciech Szczesny to fake a dive to the right, before going to his left to deny his rival’s effort, and to keep his side in the lead.


Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Roma will rightly be furious that his side weren’t given the advantage to score the goal in the first place, but that anger would have disappeared completely had the spot-kick had been scored.

We hold onto our advantage however, and will hopefully build on that in the second-half.

I can already hear Jose Mourinho’s comments on this one…

Patrick

