Video – Juventus celebrate Alex Sandro’s 31st birthday

Alex Sandro turns 31 today. The left-back is currently on international duty with Brazil, but Juventus wished him a happy birthday with a video compilation posted on the club’s official Twitter account.

The montage included some of the finest skills displayed during his time in Turin, and also his Champions League goal at Malmo

The former Porto man might be on the decline, but he remains one of the senior members of the squad and a loyal servant to the cause.