Video – Juventus celebrate Allegri’s birthday with funny compilation

August 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Thursday, Max Allegri is celebrating his 55th birthday, and Juventus decided to pay tribute for their fun-loving coach with a light-hearted compilation video featuring some of his backheels and some barefooted challenges against Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Livorno native spent five successful campaigns in Turin between 2014 and 2019, winning five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies while reaching the Champions League final on two occasions.

In 2021, he made his return to the club following a two-year hiatus, but he’s yet to win a trophy during his second spell.

