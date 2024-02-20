Andrea Cambiaso turned 24 on Tuesday, and the official Juventus X account sent its best wishes to the young wingback.

The Italian signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 but spent the previous campaign on loan at Bologna.

This season, the Genoa youth product returned to Turin and cemented himself as a key player in Max Allegri’s starting formation.

The club’s message also included a video showing some of his best highlights of the season, including his debut assist for Adrien Rabiot and his last-gasp winner against Verona.