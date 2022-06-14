Video – Juventus celebrate Barbara Bonansea’s birthday by recalling her greatest goals.

On Monday, Barbara Bonansea turned 31, and the official Juventus Women Twitter account celebrated the occasion by recalling some of her finest goals during her time in Turin.

The legendary winger is one of the best female footballers on the planet and has been a stalwart from the Bianconere since the launching of the club in 2017.

The winger started her career at Torino before making the switch to Brescia in 2012. She spent five years with the Lombardian club before signing for Juventus.