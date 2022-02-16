Bernardeschi
Video – Juventus celebrate Bernardeschi’s birthday

February 16, 2022 - 6:30 pm

On Wednesday, Federico Bernardeschi is celebrating his 28th birthday. The official Juventus Twitter account sent its best wishes for the winger with a montage containing some of his best highlights from the current campaign.

The Euro 2020 winner had his fair shares of ups and downs since making the switch from Fiorentina in 2017, but is currently enjoying a decent campaign under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

We also like to send our best wishes for Fede, hoping to see him on the pitch as soon as possible.

