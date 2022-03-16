Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate Carlo Pinsoglio’s birthday

March 16, 2022 - 11:59 pm

On Wednesday, Carlo Pinsoglio is celebrating his 32th birthday. Despite rarely seeing the pitch, the third goalkeeper is one of the most popular figures amongst Juventus players and fans alike, mostly due to his broad smile and never-ending passion for the club.

Pinsoglio is a youth product of the Bianconeri who had several experiences on loan, but has been been a part of the club’s squad since 2017.

The club greeted him with a special video compilation on its Twitter account, including a segment of him singing the Juventus anthem.

