Video – Juventus celebrate Daniele Rugani’s 27th birthday

July 29, 2021 - 2:15 pm

On Thursday, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is celebrating his 27th birthday, and the club’s official Twitter account honored him with a compilation video containing some of the best highlights from the five seasons he spent in Turin.

The former Empoli man joined the Old Lady’s squad in 2015, but was unable to cement a starting role due to the strong competition, and spent the last campaign on loan at Stade Rennais and Cagliari.

It remains to be seen whether the center back will be a part of Max Allegri’s team next season or instead move to another club.

