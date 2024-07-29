Juventus sent their best wishes to their defender Daniele Rugani who turned 30 on Monday.

The club’s official X account posted a video showing the Italian’s highlights from last season. This features some timely interceptions, as well as three goals. His most famous strike was easily the last-gasp winner against Frosinone.

The former Empoli man renewed his contract until June 2026 at the end of last term, but is now expected to leave the club as he’s deemed surplus to requirements by new head coach Thiago Motta.