Video – Juventus celebrate Danilo’s 31st birthday with compilation video

On Friday, Danilo celebrated his 31st birthday. The Brazilian arrived at Juventus in 2019 as a part of the swap deal that saw Joao Cancelo sign for Manchester City.

While it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, the versatile defender gradually entered the supporters’ hearts thanks to his die-hard attitude which embodies the club’s ethics.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account wished Dani a happy birthday with a compilation video that included a host of sliding tackles as well as his goals against Atalanta and Fiorentina last season.