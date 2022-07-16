Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate Danilo’s 31st birthday with compilation video

July 16, 2022 - 2:00 pm

On Friday, Danilo celebrated his 31st birthday. The Brazilian arrived at Juventus in 2019 as a part of the swap deal that saw Joao Cancelo sign for Manchester City.

While it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, the versatile defender gradually entered the supporters’ hearts thanks to his die-hard attitude which embodies the club’s ethics.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account wished Dani a happy birthday with a compilation video that included a host of sliding tackles as well as his goals against Atalanta and Fiorentina last season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaniolo

Report: Roma star makes complete turnaround on proposed Juventus transfer

July 16, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus reportedly ask Bayern to accelerate for De Ligt; Decisive talks soon

July 16, 2022
Vlahovic Bremer

Inter looking to finalize deal for Serie A defender but Juventus won’t give up

July 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.