Danilo
Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate Danilo’s 32nd birthday

July 15, 2023 - 1:00 pm

On Saturday, new Juventus captain Danilo is celebrating his 32nd birthday. The club’s official Twitter account sent its best wishes to the versatile defender with a compilation video.

The montage includes a host of interceptions and sliding tackles as well as some of the goals he scored for the club (including a low drive against Atalanta).

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in 2019, completing a transfer from Man City. Slowly but surely, he cemented himself as a pillar at the back.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Samuel Iling-Junior

Juventus hold first mini-match of the season: Vlahovic and Iling-Junior on target

July 15, 2023

Defying Bonucci determined to stay at Juventus despite Allegri and Giuntoli plans

July 15, 2023
Bremer

Report: Juventus reject Tottenham approach for star defender

July 15, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.