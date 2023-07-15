Video – Juventus celebrate Danilo’s 32nd birthday

On Saturday, new Juventus captain Danilo is celebrating his 32nd birthday. The club’s official Twitter account sent its best wishes to the versatile defender with a compilation video.
The montage includes a host of interceptions and sliding tackles as well as some of the goals he scored for the club (including a low drive against Atalanta).
The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in 2019, completing a transfer from Man City. Slowly but surely, he cemented himself as a pillar at the back.
Celebrating with our birthday boy today 🥳🎉
Have a good one, @2DaniLuiz! 😎 pic.twitter.com/rlLypBbjyg
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 15, 2023
