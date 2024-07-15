Juventus captain Danilo Da Silva turned 33 on Monday, and the club sent him its best wishes through a message posted on X.

The post also featured a montage that contained some of the veteran’s best defensive actions, including perfectly timed interceptions and some brilliant sliding tackles.

The video also shows the Brazilian’s exquisite assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s last-gasp winner against Salernitana, and it ends with the defender lifting the Coppa Italia trophy, his first as the Juventus captain.