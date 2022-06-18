de sciglio
Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate De Sciglio’s new deal with compilation video

June 18, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio put his signature on a new contract that would keep him at Juventus for another three seasons.

The club’s official Twitter account celebrated the occasion with a compilation video featuring some of the highlights of the fullback’s time at the club.

The montage included some of the assists that he provided this season for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean, and of course his famous winner against Roma at the Olimpico Stadium last January. 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Frabotta

Juventus and Lecce could conduct several operations this summer

June 18, 2022
Di Maria

Optimistic news for Juventus on Di Maria front

June 18, 2022
Koulibaly

Juventus launch an onslaught for a top defender

June 18, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply JohnG June 18, 2022 at 3:18 pm

    Celebrating this big signing? Seriously? Highlight film took 44 seconds. Great, that’s what we aspire to. Juve management sucks!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.