Video – Juventus celebrate De Sciglio’s new deal with compilation video

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio put his signature on a new contract that would keep him at Juventus for another three seasons.

The club’s official Twitter account celebrated the occasion with a compilation video featuring some of the highlights of the fullback’s time at the club.

The montage included some of the assists that he provided this season for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean, and of course his famous winner against Roma at the Olimpico Stadium last January.