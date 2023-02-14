Video – Juventus celebrate Di Maria’s birthday with special montage

While the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day, Juventus sent their best wishes to Angel Di Maria who turns 35 on Tuesday. The Argentine legend joined the Bianconeri last summer as a free agent.

After being plagued by recurring injury problems during his first months in Turin, the world champions is healthy once again, and cementing himself as the club’s main talisman.

The official Juventus Twitter account celebrated the occasion by recalling some of his finest moments this season, including his debut goal against Sassuolo and a splendid assist for Dusan Vlahovic.