Di Maria
Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate Di Maria’s birthday with special montage

February 14, 2023 - 2:00 pm

While the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day, Juventus sent their best wishes to Angel Di Maria who turns 35 on Tuesday. The Argentine legend joined the Bianconeri last summer as a free agent.

After being plagued by recurring injury problems during his first months in Turin, the world champions is healthy once again, and cementing himself as the club’s main talisman.

The official Juventus Twitter account celebrated the occasion by recalling some of his finest moments this season, including his debut goal against Sassuolo and a splendid assist for Dusan Vlahovic.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Report: Real Madrid set their sights on Juventus striker

February 14, 2023
Locatelli

Juventus midfield duo selected in best formation of Serie A Round 22

February 14, 2023

“Juventus should follow Bayern Munich model” – Trezeguet discusses possible return

February 14, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.