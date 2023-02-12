Video – Juventus celebrate Fagioli’s 22nd birthday with compilation montage

On Sunday, Nicolò Fagioli is celebrating his 22nd birthday and his first as a protagonist in Juve’s first team. The midfielder has recently cemented himself as a regular feature in Max Allegri’s starting lineup on the back of impressive performances.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter accounted wished the young man a happy birthday along with a compilation video displaying his finest moments this season, including his fabulous winner in Lecce, his strike against Inter and a lovely assist for Arek Milik versus Atalanta.

Let’s hope that Nico celebrates his special with a win over Fiorentina!