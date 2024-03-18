Juventus defender Gleison Bremer turned 27 on Monday and the club’s X account celebrated the occasion with a compilation video.

The montage featured some of the Brazilian’s best defensive interceptions against the likes of Marcus Thuram, Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee.

It also recalled some of the goals he scored against Cagliari and Lecce this season.

The centre-back joined the Bianconeri in the the summer of 2022, making the move to Torino. He has now cemented himself as a pillar at the back and has recently renewed his contract until 2028.