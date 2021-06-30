Video: Juventus celebrate goalkeeper signing with highlight reel

Carlo Pinsoglio has extended his stay with Juventus, and could well be given the role as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny for the upcoming campaign.

The 31 year-old started his career with the Old Lady, and despite leaving to sign for Vicenza back in 2012, has only spent two years of his career not under contract with Juve.

Pinsoglio has now agreed a new deal with the club to keep him tied to the club until 2023, and the club celebrated the deal with a video dedication.

Will Pinsoglio likely end up working with the club behind the scenes once his playing time comes to an end?

