The official Juventus YouTube channel celebrated Julia Grosso’s birthday with a montage containing every goal and assist she delivered in 2023.

The Canadian international who joined the Bianconere in 2022 turned 23 on Monday. She is a dynamic midfielder who contributes at both ends of the pitch.

The video includes some memorable strikes, including a brace against Roma and a winner that completed an incredible 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Fiorentina. Grosso also contributed with a host of splendid assists.