On Friday, Mattia Perin is celebrating his 31st birthday. Juventus sent the Italian their best wishes with a post on the club’s official X account that includes a compilation video.

The goalkeeper joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 following Gianluigi Buffon’s initial departure. He then returned to Genoa for an 18-month loan spell.

But in 2021, Perin rejoined the Old Lady’s ranks and has established himself as a reliable second-choice custodian and a beloved figure in the locker room.