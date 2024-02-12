Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli turns 23 on Monday, and the club’s official X account sent the player its best wishes with a compilation video.

The montage included the Italian’s most joyous moments from last season, including his maiden goal against Lecce, the strike against Inter and a lovely goal against his former club Cremonese.

The young midfielder’s career was hampered by a long-term suspension due to illegal betting, but he will be available again by late May.