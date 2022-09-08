Video – Juventus celebrate the 11th anniversary the stadium’s inauguration

On the 8th of September 2011, Juventus inaugurated their renovated stadium in a fabulous event that also featured a friendly between Antonio Conte’s men and Notts County.

Since then, the Allianz Stadium has been associated with one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, with the Bianconeri dominating the Italian landscape for nine straight seasons.

The Old Lady’s ground remains the most modern stadium in Calcio and a strong fortress for the club, despite its recent regress.