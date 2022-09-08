Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate the 11th anniversary the stadium’s inauguration

September 8, 2022 - 3:45 pm

On the 8th of September 2011, Juventus inaugurated their renovated stadium in a fabulous event that also featured a friendly between Antonio Conte’s men and Notts County.

Since then, the Allianz Stadium has been associated with one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, with the Bianconeri dominating the Italian landscape for nine straight seasons.

The Old Lady’s ground remains the most modern stadium in Calcio and a strong fortress for the club, despite its recent regress.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paredes Ramos Verratti

Ramos comments on Parades brawl: “You have to be ready to kill”

September 8, 2022
Marchisio

Marchisio identifies a major weakness in current Juventus squad

September 8, 2022
Pogba

Should Pogba recompense Juventus by taking a pay cut?

September 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.