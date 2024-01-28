The official Juventus X account sent the club’s best wishes to Gianluigi Buffon and Dusan Vlahovic as they’re both celebrating their birthdays today.

The Bianconeri saluted their iconic captain who turned 46. The legendary goalkeeper is celebrating his first birthday after hanging his boots last year.

A club legend with the most league appearances in ⚪️⚫️🧤 Have a great day, @gianluigibuffon! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rAu5zsO0Ir — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 28, 2024

Buffon shares his special day with a current Juventus superstar in the shape of Vlahovic. The Serbian who’s currently enjoying a brilliant run, turned 24 on Sunday.

The striker would have loved to mark the occasion with a win over Empoli yesterday, but at least he put his name on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw.