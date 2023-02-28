Video – Juventus celebrate the birthdays of Milik and Kean

On Tuesday, Moise Kean is celebrating his 23rd birthday while Arkadiusz Milik turns 29. The official Juventus Twitter account sent its best wishes for the two strikers with a couple of compilation videos.

Unfortunately for the Pole, his injury will prevent him from taking the field this evening against Torino in the Derby della Mole, but his teammates will be eager to gift him a victory.

On the other hand, Kean will likely start on the bench, but he should get some playing time on his special day in the second half.