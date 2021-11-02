Video – Juventus celebrate their 124th birthday in numbers

Despite the recent woes, Juventus celebrated their 124th birthday on Monday, and the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the numbers behind the success of the great Italian club.

For instance, seven Bianconeri stars won the Ballon d’Or while representing the club, including the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Zinedine Zidane.

On another note, the Agnelli family has been in charge of the club for the last 98 years, from Edoardo Agnelli, all the way to current club president Andrea Agnelli.

Let’s hope that we celebrate the occasion in better circumstances next year.