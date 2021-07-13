Video: Juventus celebrate their Italian ‘Fab Four’ European Champions

Juventus supported their players throughout Euro 2020, and are proudly celebrating their four European Champions of Italy.

The Old Lady had four players involved in Sunday’s final, with Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci all starting the final, while Federico Berandeschi came off the bench.

The quartet all played their part in helping the Azzurri to qualify, and the whole squad was in top form throughout the competition, and there is every reason to be proud of every single one of them.

Missing out on Donnarumma’s signature has been the only downfall to watching this competition, as he moved to prove he is every bit as good as everybody says he is, if not better, but I wish him all the best with Paris Saint-Germain.

Will Euro 2020 fire up our ‘fab four’ ahead of the upcoming campaign?

Patrick