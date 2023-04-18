Szczesny
Video – Juventus celebrate Wojciech Szczesny’s 33th birthday

April 18, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On Tuesday, Wojciech Szczesny is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and the official Juventus Twitter account sent him the club’s best wishes along with a compilation video that features some of his finest saves.

The Polish goalkeeper joined the Bianconeri’s ranks in 2017 following stints at Arsenal and Roma. After serving as Gianluigi Buffon’s understudy in his maiden campaign in Turin, he became the club’s undisputed number one in 2018, and this has been the case ever since.

Avatar

