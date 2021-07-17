Club News

Video – Juventus celebrate World Emoji day in their own way

July 17, 2021 - 7:00 pm

The 17th of July marks the World Emoji day (welcome to the 21st century) and Juventus decided to celebrate the occasion by editing the goal scored by Federico Chiesa against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

The players’ heads were hidden by different emojis based on their emotions at the time.

Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski were obviously given happy faces alongside the rest of the Bianconeri stars (except for Giorgio Chiellini who can be seen heavily sniffing out of his nose), whilst the Orobici players were left furious.

