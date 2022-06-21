Video – Juventus celebrate World Music Day with Perin on the piano

The 21st of June is recognized as the World Music Day, and Juventus decided to celebrate the occasion with an all-too-familiar artist.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a post containing a short yet impressive clip of Mattia Perin playing the piano.

The goalkeeper was playing Ludovico Einaudi’s “Una Mattina” while his teammate Carlo Pinsoglio was enjoying the performance from close range.

The second choice custodian recently signed a contract extension that should keep him in Turin until 2024.