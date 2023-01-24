Club News

Video – Juventus celebrates Kaio Jorge’s 21st birthday

January 24, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On Tuesday, Kaio Jorge is celebrating his 21st birthday, and the official Juventus Twitter account greeted him with a short compilation video featuring some flashes of brilliance displayed during his time at the club.

The young Brazilian was one of the most coveted talents on the market in the summer of 2021, but the Bianconeri managed to snatch his signature. However, he struggled for playing time with the first team, and eventually sustained a nasty injury last February while featuring for the Next Gen.

Therefore, we wish Kaio a happy birthday and a speedy recovery.

