Video – Juventus celebrates Mattia Perin’s 29th birthday

November 10, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is celebrating his 29th birthday.

The former Genoa man first arrived to Turin in 2018 following the first departure of Gianluigi Buffon, but then returned to the Port City for a loan spell in January 2020.

The Italian is currently on his last contractual year with the Bianconeri, and has featured against Sampdoria and Fiorentina this season, but remains second fiddle for first choice keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Have a great one, Mattia!

