Video: Juventus claim the early lead but remain second in Group H

Moise Kean has fired Juventus 1-0 up over Malmo in Turin, but unfortunately Chelsea are already ahead also.

The Blues scored in the second minute of time thanks to Timo Werner, while it took us 18 minutes to do so.

It was a great cross by Federico Bernadeschi to meet the run of Moise Kean in front of goal, with the striker in the perfect spot to head his effort home.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

It looks as though we will be able to walk to victory this evening, but it’s unlikely to be enough to top the group, so we shall enjoy today’s performance regardless.

Patrick