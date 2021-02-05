Video: Juventus congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo on his 36th birthday

February 5, 2021 - 9:49 am

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the grand old age of 36 today, but amazingly continues to stay at the top level with Juventus.

The Portuguese has his best goal contributions per Juve match in the current season, with more than one per game at present, with his previous tallies having come in at just under one per match around 9 and 9.5 contributions in every 10 matches in his two previous seasons (using stats from TrasnsferMarkt).

We at JuveFC want to congratulate Cristiano on his birthday also, and wish him many more successful years with our beautiful club.

Patrick



