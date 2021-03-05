Videos

Video: Juventus congratulate Merih Demiral on his latest birthday

March 5, 2021 - 11:02 am

Merih Demiral is enjoying his 23rd birthday today, as his side prepare to take on Lazio tomorrow.

The Turkish international has struggled for regular minutes this season as he deals with injury niggles, as well as battling with three seasoned stars for a starting role, but has certainly impressed when given the chance.

Demiral was linked with a potential exit in January, but we thankfully managed to fend off the interest in his signature, and Juventus backline looks in safe hands with Matthijs De Ligt and Merih going forwards.

Happy birthday Demiral!

