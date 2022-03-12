Video: Juventus double their lead in the first-half with calm Morata finish

Alvaro Morata has fired Juventus into the 2-0 lead after being gifted a penalty to add to the Sampdoria own goal which was scored minutes before.

The Old Lady can feel relieved after a tepid start to the match, to now hold a two-goal cushion as we look to build on our unbeaten run of results in Serie A.

Moise Kean was taken off his feet in what could only have resulted in the penalty just inside the box, and Spaniard Morata calmy sent the goalkeeper the wrong way as he slotted his effort into the left of the goal.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

With a number of injuries in the squad, we’re unlikely to push too hard to exert ourselves with the comfortable advantage, and will likely look to slow things down here, but we the opportunity to kill the game off early may well prove too good to turn down.

What do you feel will be the advice from the manager Allegri?

Patrick