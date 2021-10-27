Video – Juventus draw level with a fine taken goal from Weston McKennie

It has taken a while but finally, Juventus have drawn level against spirited Sassuolo with roughly 15 minutes left on the clock.
It was a fine header from Weston McKennie and while Juventus was not exactly dominating, they were ramping up the pressure and it did feel that it was only a matter of time before the Bianconeri equalised.
Sassuolo still poses a danger but there is more than enough time for the lads to find a winner.
What a leap from Weston McKennie! 💥
Paulo Dybala whips in an enticing delivery and the American midfielder does the rest…
A huge equaliser for Juventus! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/CvFCc4osTn
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2021
