Video – Juventus draw level with a fine taken goal from Weston McKennie

It has taken a while but finally, Juventus have drawn level against spirited Sassuolo with roughly 15 minutes left on the clock.

It was a fine header from Weston McKennie and while Juventus was not exactly dominating, they were ramping up the pressure and it did feel that it was only a matter of time before the Bianconeri equalised.

Sassuolo still poses a danger but there is more than enough time for the lads to find a winner.