The official Juventus X account posted a video of showing two Juventus players arriving at Continassa while donning spooky Halloween costumes.
Happy Halloween, Bianconeri! 👹👽
Can you guess the players? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/WmdgbnYAg5
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) October 31, 2023
After posting the video, the fans were left to guess the identities of the two men.
While the supporters easily recognized the second player in the video – partially thanks to his joyful personality – the identity of the first player remained debatable, with the answers varying between Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny amongst others.
The club eventually revealed the correct answers in a following post.
No Comments