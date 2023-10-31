The official Juventus X account posted a video of showing two Juventus players arriving at Continassa while donning spooky Halloween costumes.

Happy Halloween, Bianconeri! 👹👽 Can you guess the players? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/WmdgbnYAg5 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) October 31, 2023

After posting the video, the fans were left to guess the identities of the two men.

While the supporters easily recognized the second player in the video – partially thanks to his joyful personality – the identity of the first player remained debatable, with the answers varying between Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny amongst others.

The club eventually revealed the correct answers in a following post.