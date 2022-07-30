Chiellini
Video – Juventus enjoy a busy day in LA; featuring Del Piero and Chiellini

July 30, 2022 - 9:00 pm

On the 8th day of the club’s US tour, Juventus stars had a busy schedule. It all started with a morning training session, with club president Andrea Agnelli talking a close look.

Later in the day, Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean and Wojciech Szczesny went on to meet the Berrics and enjoy their elusive skateboarding skills, while Weston McKennie, Leonardo Bonucci and Denis Zakaria visited gaming organization 100 Thieves.

Finally, Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Del Piero paid the squad a visit at an event held at the LMU, which also witnessed a match between the ranks.

