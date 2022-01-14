Serie A, Videos

Video: Juventus enjoy previous Udinese wins with Dybala memory

January 14, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Juventus have an extremely strong record against Udinese in recent seasons, even last term when we were far from consistent, but here we will share the highlights from our win in 2016.

We were trailing 1-0 until superman Paulo Dybala stepped up to fire a pinpoint free kick in to level the scores, before adding a winner shortly after.

We will be aiming for more of the same tomorrow evening, while we will have our fingers crossed that Dybala is fit enough to play the full 90 minutes also having been limited to only a substitute outing in midweek.

We should be able to dispatch of our rivals regardless, even with our absences, but this was certainly a fun watch also from just over five years ago.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Coccolo

23-year-old Juventus youngster joins another club on loan

January 14, 2022
beek

Man United boss confirms intention to keep Juventus target this month

January 14, 2022
After an extra busy week, Juventus will look to keep their extend their positive Serie A script against Udinese.

Juventus v Udinese Match Preview and Scouting

January 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.