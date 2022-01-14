Video: Juventus enjoy previous Udinese wins with Dybala memory

Juventus have an extremely strong record against Udinese in recent seasons, even last term when we were far from consistent, but here we will share the highlights from our win in 2016.

We were trailing 1-0 until superman Paulo Dybala stepped up to fire a pinpoint free kick in to level the scores, before adding a winner shortly after.

⚽️⚽️ One with the left , and another with the right , as @PauDybala_JR shines in a fine #JuveUdinese display pic.twitter.com/26QLv5LjZW — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 14, 2022

We will be aiming for more of the same tomorrow evening, while we will have our fingers crossed that Dybala is fit enough to play the full 90 minutes also having been limited to only a substitute outing in midweek.

We should be able to dispatch of our rivals regardless, even with our absences, but this was certainly a fun watch also from just over five years ago.

