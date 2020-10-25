Video: Juventus fall behind as Verona punish wastefulness

Juventus have been punished for a dismal performance thus far, with Verona opening the scoring on the hourmark.

With 30 minutes left to play, there is very much plenty of time to get back into the fixture, but something in the team needs to change.

Verona thought they had opened the scoring in the first-half before a review clearly ruled the goal out for offside, while Alvaro Morata also had a goal scrubbed off for the same reason.

The overall performance on our part has been dire however, and I can’t recall a single shot on target on our part, and now we have been punished for it.

¡Favilli está dando la campanada de la jornada en Italia! 😲 ¡El Verona le está pegando a la Juventus!#SerieAxESPN pic.twitter.com/2iA9RHkuon — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 25, 2020

The striker Favilli has become the first ever player to come onto the pitch as a substitute, score a goal, and be substituted off (injured) since the introduction of three points for a league win.

Can the Old Lady get a little bit of deserved luck tonight?

Patrick