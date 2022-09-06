Video – Juventus fall behind to PSG after Neymar Mbappe double act

Juventus have fallen behind to Paris-Saint Germain after just five minutes thanks to a wonderful combined goal from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Brazilian provided a delightful pass to Mbappe who then volleyed the ball home.

Juventus now face an uphill battle to get anything from this game, the French side looks really up for this game and their big name stars are full of vigour and determination.

Going to be a long night for Max Allegri’s men.

Five minutes in, and Kylian Mbappé is off the mark in the #UCL! What a connection between Neymar and Mbappé to give PSG the lead vs Juventus (via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/qx5WuzuJ2o — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) September 6, 2022