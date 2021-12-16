Video – Juventus fans get a closer look at the squad in open training session

A host of lucky Juventus fans got to enjoy watching their favorite stars in an open training session on Wednesday.

Despite the recent disappointing draw at Venezia, the players were applauded by the supporters who were happy to be a part of the experience, as everyone seemed to be in a positive mood.

In the presence of Max Allegri, there’s always laughter in training sessions, and you’re always going to see Juan Cuadrado and Weston McKennie fooling around.