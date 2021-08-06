Video – Juventus fans get to enjoy an open training session

On Wednesday, dozens of lucky Juventus fans were given access to an open training session at Continassa.

Although the numbers weren’t too big, Bianconeri stars being sheered by their supporters was surely a refreshing sight in the post-Covid era that forced the clubs all around the world to play behind close doors.

Vice-president Pavel Nedved and newly-appointed CEO Maurizio Arrivabene were also close to the action, and even Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to enjoy the affection of his loving fans.