Club News

Video – Juventus fans get to enjoy an open training session

August 6, 2021 - 1:00 am

On Wednesday, dozens of lucky Juventus fans were given access to an open training session at Continassa.

Although the numbers weren’t too big, Bianconeri stars being sheered by their supporters was surely a refreshing sight in the post-Covid era that forced the clubs all around the world to play behind close doors.

Vice-president Pavel Nedved and newly-appointed CEO Maurizio Arrivabene were also close to the action, and even Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to enjoy the affection of his loving fans.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Claudio Marchisio

Marchisio: “This is why Allegri is the perfect choice”

August 6, 2021
Vlahovic

Juventus falling behind for Vlahovic, but still interested in two other Fiorentina players

August 5, 2021
pjanic

Pjanic only wants Juventus – But the deal still facing same obstacle

August 5, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.