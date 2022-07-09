Video – Juventus fans give Vlahovic warm reception upon his return

On Friday, Angel Di Maria wasn’t the one to receive a warm reception from Juventus fans gathering in front of the J-Medical. In fact, the loudest welcome was reserved for Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri last January in a groundbreaking transfer in the middle of the campaign, and managed to swiftly enter the hearts of the club’s supporters.

The Serbian bomber greeted the supporters and signed some autographs before undergoing his routine medical tests ahead of the pre-season.