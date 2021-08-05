Kaio Jorge Juventus
Video – Juventus fans greet Kaio Jorge upon his arrival

August 5, 2021 - 4:00 pm

After an intense battle with the likes of Milan and Benfica, the management of Juventus managed to snatch the signature of Kaio Jorge and agree a deal with Santos.

Shortly after securing the transfer, the young Brazilian made the flight to Turin, and completed his medical tests on Wednesday.

The exciting 19-year-old was warmly greeted by the Bianconeri fans who immediately made him feel at home following his arrival to his new team, as they waited for him outside the club’s facilities.

