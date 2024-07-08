After landing in Turin on Sunday night, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta showed up at the J|Medical Centre on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old started his first day at the club by undergoing routine medical tests. Upon his arrival, the Italo-Brazilian was greeted by dozens of Bianconeri fans who gathered in front of the medical center to support their new manager.

The club’s official X account posted the video with the caption: “The new chapter starts now”.