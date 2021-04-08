Video – Juventus fans invited to vote for the cover star

As many Juventus fans know by now, the club has struck a partnership with Pro Evolution Soccer – more commonly known as PES.

A Bianconeri star is set to feature on the cover of the famous video game, and the club’s Twitter account is allowing the fans to make the decision.

The Old Lady’s supporters have until Sunday to vote for their favorite choice.

The options include Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Wojciech Szczesny, Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur, Matthijs de Ligt, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.